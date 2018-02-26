Kim Kardashian West may be the queen of social media, but when her kids are around, she’s totally unplugged.

The reality star and beauty mogul was in attendance Saturday at the Create & Cultivate event in Los Angeles, where she dished to best friend Allison Statter about her thriving career and famous family.

“One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them. So, like story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone,” explained Kardashian West, who shares daughters Chicago, 6 weeks, and North, 4½, plus son Saint, 2, with husband Kanye West.

“Obviously, that is what’s going to come with their lives and I can’t imagine what it’s like growing up in a world with social media as a young teenager,” she adds. “I want my kids to see the separation and to feel the difference and know that there is a time and a place for that. So I’m really cautious when I’m at home with my phones and just being super present.”

Kardashian West, 37, calls having three children “a game changer,” admitting her schedule is completely dictated by her responsibilities as a parent.

“My day is micromanaged to the minute. But I think you really have to love what you do,” she says. “I definitely had to take a step back after I had the baby.”

“After she arrived, I had to really decide that if I want to have a life, have a good marriage and be a good mom [then I] can’t really do everything,” adds the KKW Beauty mogul. “You have to focus on what’s important to you.”

“Taking time for yourself — my workouts every morning really drive my soul, so I have to do that,” continues Kardashian West. “Just really focus on what you want to do, business-wise, and not put too much on your plate.”

“Even if I love to do something, I think it’s really important to take a step back and just focus on a few things so you can be really good at those things instead of mediocre at five things,” she adds.