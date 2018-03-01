Why 'Working Mom' Kim Kardashian West Left Her Newborn Daughter for Her Tokyo Work Trip

Kim Kardashian West may have flown to Tokyo without husband Kanye West and their kids in tow, but a working mom’s gotta do what a working mom’s gotta do.

“Kim is only in Tokyo for several days while filming her TV show,” a source tells PEOPLE of the reality star and beauty guru, who has been snapped out and about in the Japanese capital this week alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Added the source of Kardashian West, 37, “She didn’t want to disrupt her children’s schedule and will be back by the end of the week.”

A second insider explains why West, 40, and Kardashian West’s mom Kris Jenner are taking on childcare duties for Chicago, 6 weeks, Saint, 2, and North, 4½.

“Kim is a working mom. She has work obligations like working moms do,” says the second source. “The Tokyo trip is a working trip and not kid-friendly.”

Kim Kardashian West and newborn daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In general, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is leveraging the fact that she can prioritize her work obligations around her children’s needs.

“Although she works, Kim feels lucky that she has a flexible schedule,” the second insider explains of Kardashian West. “She feels fortunate to spend a lot of time with her kids.”

“She loves being a mom,” the source adds. “She also feels lucky that Kris is able to help out while she works.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

When she’s not working, though, Kardashian West makes a point to stay fully focused on her kids. During an interview at Create & Cultivate in Los Angeles, the mother of three explained how she manages.

“One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them. So, like story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone,” said Kardashian West.

“I want my kids to see the separation and to feel the difference and know that there is a time and a place for that,” she added. “So I’m really cautious when I’m at home with my phones and just being super present.”