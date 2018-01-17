Sweat Session! New Mom Kim Kardashian West Gets in a Workout While Her Newborn Daughter Naps

New motherhood isn’t keeping Kim Kardashian West out of the gym!

The reality star and new mom of three welcomed her third child, a daughter, on Monday via surrogate — and two days later, she’s keeping up with her fitness.

“Quick workout while she sleeps,” Kardashian West wrote on Snapchat and Instagram Stories, posting a photo of some gym equipment next to her feet.

Kim Kardashian West hits the gym two days after daughter's birth Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The KKW Beauty mogul, 37, recently revealed on her app and website that she was continuing to make her health and fitness a priority in 2018.

“With the start of a new year, it’s great how many people (myself included!) want to step up their workout game,” said Kardashian West.

“Sometimes it can be hard to stick to a routine – especially if you indulged over the holidays,” she added. “For staying motivated, my trainer Melissa [Alcantara] is so helpful. She keeps me focused and feeling good about the progress that I’ve made.”

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Kardashian West confirmed she and husband Kanye West had welcomed their baby girl Monday on her website the following day, in a post titled “She’s Here!”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote.

Added the star of the couple’s older children Saint, 2, and North, 4½, “North and Saint especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”