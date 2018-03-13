Kim Kardashian West Explains Why She Chose to Transfer a Female Embryo to Her Surrogate

After two pregnancies plagued by health troubles, new mom of three Kim Kardashian West turned to a surrogate to carry baby No. 3: daughter Chicago, born Jan. 15. But with a gestational carrier came a tough question: boy or girl?

The 37-year-old reality star opened up about the decision with Elle, explaining how she and husband Kanye West opted to go with a female embryo.

“It’s a really tricky thing. What sex do you put in?” she told the magazine for its cover story. “I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

Although Kardashian West knew her surrogate was a great match right away — “You know when you can trust someone,” she says — and they kept in close contact throughout the pregnancy, she had to get used to the idea of someone else carrying her child.

“I hated being pregnant, but as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own,” shares Kardashian West. “The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Giving birth again isn’t an option for Kardashian West, who suffered from placenta accreta during both of her pregnancies with son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck,” she explains. “That’s what women usually die from in childbirth — you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it.”

She continues, “To get it out — it’s so disgusting — the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful.”

Kardashian West also adds that her mom, Kris Jenner, was present for the “traumatic” procedure during North’s birth and still gets emotional thinking about it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star requested that her daughter be born in Los Angeles and that the surrogate use her own doctor. She also laid out organic diet guidelines, but didn’t mind if there was a little junk food thrown in.

“I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate donuts every single day. If you want donuts and ice cream, go for it,’ ” she recalls. ” ‘Do whatever you feel. I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous.’ ”

Kim Kardashian West and daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, son Saint and daughter North Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Though Kardashian West says “my home and my heart feel really full right now,” she’s not ruling out another child. However, she’s drawing the line at four kids.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she admits. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”