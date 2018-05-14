Kim Kardashian West Shares New Snap of Herself and Her Three Kids in Honor of Mother's Day

Kim Kardashian West‘s heart is overflowing with gratitude.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old reality star shared a rare photo of herself and all three of her children — Chicago, 4 months, Saint, 2, and North, 5 next month — enjoying a lounging session that, according to Kardashian West, is a little more staged than it looks.

“You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me … but it was so worth [it],” she jokingly captioned the sweet black-and-white image.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there,” added the KKW Beauty pro. “I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!”

In anticipation of Sunday’s holiday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed some of her parenting highlights in a questionnaire shared on her app and website Friday.

“This Mother’s Day I’m most excited to just hang out with the kids all day,” Kardashian West said, sharing that her favorite family moments include “bedtime, reading books and snuggling together.”

While raising three children comes with its ups and downs, Kardashian West admitted that the hardest part about motherhood is “when they all need you at the same time and are crying,” adding, “It can be overwhelming.”

Also on Friday, the mother of three opened up on Live with Kelly and Ryan about her overwhelmingly positive experience in using a surrogate for daughter Chicago — and whether she and husband Kanye West were done expanding their family.

“I would have maybe one more [child],” she admitted. “I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’ ”

“It’s a game changer, having to not go through [nursing] every few hours,” explained Kardashian West. “I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.”