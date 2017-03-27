Kim Kardashian West Mulls Another Life-Threatening Pregnancy: Everything She's Said About Baby No. 3

Kim Kardashian West is facing down a life-changing — and life-threatening — decision.

In a new promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star revealed that she and husband Kanye West are trying to conceive again despite previously struggling with difficult pregnancies.

“I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me,” the reality star said in the new clip, which dropped Sunday night.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” she tells sisters Kourtney and Khloé.

The clip shows Khloé’s shocked face as mother Kris Jenner warns, “I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger.

Kardashian West, 36, has previously said her health would be at risk if she were to get pregnant again after she underwent multiple IVF treatments and feared placenta accreta would force her to have a hysterectomy during her pregnancies with daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 1.

“The plan now is not to have any more kids and Kim is okay with that,” a source told PEOPLE in December 2015. After two high-risk pregnancies, “doctors have advised that [trying for another] could be dangerous.”

However, West has expressed his interest in expanding their brood again.

“Kanye has said it every single day,” Kardashian West told Scott Disick in a clip teasing scenes from season 12 of her E! reality show after he asked whether she’s thinking about having a third child. “I don’t think I can carry another one.”

Another option for the couple could be surrogacy, which Kardashian West has previously talked about with her family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Chatting with sister Kourtney, she explained, “Obviously, I do want to have my own baby, you know, but I feel like I truly don’t know if my body can handle it one more time.”

Despite its obvious advantages over a potentially dangerous pregnancy, Kardashian West confesses that she has a “lot of fears” and “unanswered questions” about surrogacy.

“Like I just don’t have the information on it,” she said. “I don’t know how I’m going to feel about it. I never have given it that much thought. It is something that does concern me.”

In May, just five months after Saint was born, the mother of two bought three pregnancy tests and took one in a cramped airplane bathroom during a flight. She shared the experience with her fans on Snapchat.

“I’m legit in the airplane bathroom taking a pregnancy test because I’m having a little bit of a scare,” a panicked Kardashian West said in the video.

After her frantic message, Kim shared the “not pregnant” results with fans.

