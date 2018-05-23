Kim Kardashian West Takes Saint and North to Disneyland — See the Cute Mommy-and-Me Snaps

Nothing like a magical getaway with the world’s most famous mouse!

Kim Kardashian West enjoyed a Tuesday Disneyland outing with her two older children Saint, 2, and North, 5 next month, sharing a clip with each of them riding two iconic attractions at the Anaheim, California, theme park.

The first shows Kardashian West, 37, and North aboard It’s a Small World, wearing Snapchat’s Minnie Mouse filter as the little girl sings along with the ride’s earworm theme song.

In her second video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Saint are riding King Arthur’s Carrousel, while Kardashian West applies the app’s Mickey Mouse filter to her son.

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North

Kim Kardashian West and son Saint Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Also on hand for the fun? Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope Scotland, 5½, who held her mama’s hand as the latter went in for a cheeky kiss while meeting Mickey Mouse.

“Had to go check on my castle yesterday,” Kardashian joked in the sweet shot‘s caption.

Although Kardashian West’s 4-month-old daughter Chicago has a little while before she can enjoy the full whimsy of the famous park, she will have her turn soon enough. The Kardashians are big fans of Disneyland, having visited multiple times with many of their famous family members as recently as this past October.

For North’s third birthday in June 2016, she donned a pink Sleeping Beauty gown and tiara during a day at the park. The little girl also celebrated her birthday the previous year in face paint and Minnie Mouse ears.

Ahead of her third birthday, North got another “princess makeover” at Disneyland, transforming into Queen Elsa while cousin Penelope dressed as Princess Jasmine and their pal Ryan opted for a Cinderella look.

Penelope’s brothers Reign Aston, 3, and Mason Dash, 8, are all about the Disney magic, too. In December, Kardashian, 38, celebrated her sons’ joint birthday by taking them to the Happiest Place on Earth.

The proud mom used Snapchat to document their fun-filled day at the theme park, sharing photos of Mickey’s Fun Wheel at Disney California Adventure and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland.

The birthday boys also got their own individual Mickey Mouse-themed cakes, made with red, yellow and black frosting and topped with Mickey Mouse ears.