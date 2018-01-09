Play time at the West household requires pulling out all the stops. Luckily, North is practically a pro.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s daughter proved herself to be a pro at the classic game of hide-and-seek, stuffing herself into an ottoman to stay concealed.

There was just one slight problem: the 4½-year-old’s long, curly hair didn’t quite make it under the cover.

“North is the hide & seek champ! 😂” her reality-star mom, 37, captioned a funny photo of the exposed hiding spot on her Instagram account Tuesday.

The family are “busy getting the house ready for the baby” girl they’re expecting via surrogate, a source recently told PEOPLE about the Wests’ third child. (They’re also parents to son Saint, 2.)

And the spouses’ older child has been included in making a big decision about the new addition. “Kim and Kanye are letting North help with naming the baby,” the insider said.

“Kim isn’t sharing the name,” continued the source. “She was very secretive about the names before North and Saint were born too.”

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and their children Saint and North

In addition to showing her new sibling how to play hide-and-seek, North will likely soon school her little sister on makeup, as she’s already proven to be a beauty maven in the making.

Rich Fury/Forum/Getty

With the help of products from ColourPop Cosmetics and Maybelline, North honed her makeup-application skills on a friend while Kardashian West documented the “glam session” on her Instagram stories last month.

North West does makeup on a friend

RELATED: Mini Mogul! North West Wants to Start Creating Makeup Videos on YouTube, But Kanye Won’t Have It

“North says she wants to be a make up artist,” Kardashian captioned an image of her daughter’s colorful toolkit, including a My Little Pony line.

Sticking to mostly purples and pinks for her butterfly-inspired look, North mixed colors on the lips and brushed a bright rouge on the cheeks.

“It’ll be so magical at the end,” the little girl announced as she applied more blush to her patient first client.