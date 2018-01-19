Kim Kardashian West Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name Is Chicago — Celebs and Fans React!

Kim Kardashian West has revealed her newborn daughter’s name — and fans (including members of Hollywood) have their opinions about the infant’s unique moniker.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used her app and website on Friday to share the name of her and Kanye West‘s baby girl: Chicago.

Twitter was quick to comment and/or congratulate the Kimoji creator, 37, on the name choice for the family’s newest addition, who was born via surrogate on Monday at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

Though Kardashian West didn’t explain the reasoning behind why she and her husband chose Chicago, West, notably, was raised in the Windy City.

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Welp the name certainly is…. unique. https://t.co/qV4IiVLQT3 — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) January 19, 2018

Mother of three Kardashian West also clarified the pronunciation of Chicago’s nickname by retweeting, “And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s ‘Shy.’ ”

Mama-to-be Khloé Kardashian was quick to compliment her big sister on the name choice. “I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name,” wrote Khloé .”Hey Chi (shy).”

Jersey Shore alum Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley chimed in, candidly tweeting, “Welp the name certainly is … unique.”

Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/BjeSoYAqe4 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 19, 2018

The Chicago White Sox gave a shout-out to Kardashian West’s third child by tweeting, “Chicago White Sox” in the same font and color scheme that she made the announcement in.

The Chicago Bears and NBC’s Chicago Fire also joined in on the social media fun, sharing cheeky tweets related to the baby girl’s unique name.

Chicago Bears est. 1920

Chicago West est. 2018 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2018

Some fans were supportive of the name.

F the haters! If they want to name kids, they need to go have some and get to naming them😐 It’s nobody’s business what Kim and Kanye name THEIR KIDS!! — deerobles (@deetellez) January 19, 2018

Nice! Perfect — JPMorganchase (@JMorganchase) January 19, 2018

Congratulations ! Welcome to the world Chicago West. — Crystal (@CrystalMaggio) January 19, 2018

Kim Kardashian just out Kim kardashianed herself pic.twitter.com/mTUw6YOO16 — Megan Bean (@Muggle_For_Life) January 19, 2018

Yes I’m into it — hamsanta (@pfly935) January 19, 2018

While others weren’t quite as keen on it.

I’m really confused as to why Kim & Kanye named her “Chicago West” when Kanye is from the South Side of Chicago 🤔 — Kailah Casillas (@kailah_casillas) January 19, 2018

chicago west is still a tragic name, disappointed but not surprised. pic.twitter.com/ulqhbrdEdV — wild west was robbed (@feelsforsterek2) January 19, 2018

food truck had the name first pic.twitter.com/gXLCZmzJHC — Lucy (@Lucyinthysky) January 19, 2018

Are u for real??🤣🤣🤣😜 — 🍎🍏Jenny🍎🍏 (@SurrendofJ) January 19, 2018

Here is a live photo of my reaction pic.twitter.com/Nj61Kl213T — kimberly (@kimmfoote) January 19, 2018

I’m sorry but that’s a terrible name for a little girl — Dawn Rosarbo (@drosarbo) January 19, 2018

The name reveal comes days after West shared via her website Tuesday that the spouses’ daughter had made her debut.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West — who also shares son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½, with West — wrote in a post titled “She’s Here!”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she added. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”