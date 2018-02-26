Like mother, like daughter.

New mom of three Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Monday to share the first official photo of her 6-week-old daughter.

“Baby Chicago,” Kardashian West, 37, wrote alongside the image of her cradling her baby girl, who’s sporting the same bear filter as her mama.

Although this is the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has posted a photo of her third child on social media, Chicago made her big debut in aunt Kylie Jenner’s video welcoming her daughter, Stormi, earlier this month.

Near the end of the touching tribute, which Jenner sweetly titled “To Our Daughter,” Kardashian West sat by her younger sister while the Lip Kit mogul held Chicago.

“She looks completely different,” Jenner exclaimed. “She’s so little.”

Off camera, Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods could be heard asking the reality star if she and her husband had decided on a name for their child yet.

“I think we’re gonna go with Chicago,” Kardashian West replied.

“I love Chicago,” Jenner added.

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January. The couple are already parents to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

On Saturday, the makeup mogul was in attendance at the Create & Cultivate event in Los Angeles, where she dished to best friend Allison Statter about carving out time with her kids sans distractions.

“One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them. So, like story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone,” explained Kardashian West.