Kim Kardashian West Shows Off Adorable Personalized Baby Gear for Daughter Chicago

Baby Chicago is a very lucky girl!

Kim Kardashian West gave her social media followers a peek at the personalized baby gear she and husband Kanye West are bestowing upon their new bundle of joy on Sunday in a sweet Instagram post.

The KKW Beauty mogul appropriately captioned the image — which appeared to be of a purple shirt with the word “Chicago” written on it in cursive font — with a baby emoji.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram; JB Lacroix/ WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: How Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Are Making North and Saint Feel Special After Birth of Third Child

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard

The couple’s newest addition was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz., Kardashian West revealed on her website and app Tuesday.

And just a few days later, also on her app and website, the reality star broke with tradition and revealed their newborn daughter is named Chicago.

👶🏽 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:23pm PST

The 37-year-old third-time new mother also posted a tweet that gave a sweet shout-out to her and West’s older children: son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

“North, Saint & Chi,” she wrote, while also retweeting a post that cleared up any lingering questions fans had on how to say the newborn’s nickname: “And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s ‘Shy.’ ”

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Their First Date Night Since the Birth of Daughter Chicago

A source recently told PEOPLE the couple “love the name” they chose for their third child and are “really happy” as a family of five.

“Kim is just so thrilled that her dream of having three kids finally came true,” the source said. “She’s really enjoying these few days just being with the baby and her family and soaking it all in.”

And how are Chicago’s older siblings taking to her arrival? The source said Kardashian West “was a little nervous about how Saint and North would react but so far everything is great.”