All the Beautiful Flowers Kim Kardashian West Received in Honor of Daughter Chicago's Birth

PRETTY IN PINK

Kim Kardashian West welcomed her and husband Kanye West's third child — daughter Chicago West — on Tuesday, and to celebrate the happy news, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's friends and family showered the proud mama with breathtakingly beautiful floral arrangements.

One of the first was from Kardashian West's pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, who sent her big sister a heart-shaped arrangement of roses.

"How beautiful are these flowers? Thank you, Kylie!" said Kardashian West, 37, in one video, showing off the gorgeous gift on both Snapchat and Instagram Stories Wednesday.