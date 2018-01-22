Babies
All the Beautiful Flowers Kim Kardashian West Received in Honor of Daughter Chicago's Birth
To celebrate the arrival of Kim Kardashian West’s third child, the star’s friends and family showered her with breathtakingly beautiful flower arrangements
PRETTY IN PINK
Kim Kardashian West welcomed her and husband Kanye West's third child — daughter Chicago West — on Tuesday, and to celebrate the happy news, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's friends and family showered the proud mama with breathtakingly beautiful floral arrangements.
One of the first was from Kardashian West's pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, who sent her big sister a heart-shaped arrangement of roses.
"How beautiful are these flowers? Thank you, Kylie!" said Kardashian West, 37, in one video, showing off the gorgeous gift on both Snapchat and Instagram Stories Wednesday.
FROM ONE PREGNANT SISTER TO ANOTHER
And Kardashian West's 20-year-old sister wasn't the only pregnant KarJenner thinking pink.
On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian — who's expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — shared a close-up snap of pink roses to her own Instagram Stories, presented without commentary.
ROSE-FILLED BLISS
The new mom of three received another bouquet of pink flowers — this time consisting of roses arranged in multiple sets of straight lines.
GARDENIA LOVER
Kardashian West also revealed that celebrity florist Jeff Leatham "puts a Gardenia with every delivery" he sends her.
Gardenias are a favorite of the new mom — in fact, two out of her three KKW Fragrances contain the floral scent: Crystal Gardenia and Crystal Gardenia Oud.
PINKS, REDS AND WHITES — OH MY!
Kardashian West's friend La La Anthony sent her congratulations to the reality star with a dazzling display of red roses and cherry blossoms — a nod to the decorations for the new mom's over-the-top baby shower.
THE MORE THE MERRIER
The KKW Beauty mogul also shared an additional image of the stunning flower arrangement from friend Anthony — which was too big to fit into a single frame!
THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR
KarJenner beauty guru Hrush Achemyan also sent the new mama some love with a large and lush display filled with white and pink roses.
ALL LINED UP
Keeping in sync with the "think pink" theme, the new mom of three received another adorable arrangement — this time filled with pink roses in a box from Venus ET Fleur.
A DELICATE DISPLAY
And Kardashian West's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic — who frequently dolls up Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian too — sent his congratulations via a sweet pink-and-white arrangement filled with roses and carnations.
A FLOWER A DAY...
Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian sent along a strikingly beautiful bouquet filled with varying hues of pink flowers.
CHIC BOUQUET
Co-founder of The Tot — a resource for parents to find safe and non-toxic products for their kids — Nasiba Adilova also sent the new mother a chic bouquet of white roses in a cylindrical vase.
MONOCHROME MANIA
Kardashian family friend Simon Huck offered up his take on a congratulatory bouquet, which was filled with white roses and gardenias.
CLEAN AND CRISP
Photographer Mert Atlas — the man behind some of Kardashian West's sexiest nude photographs — sent the new mom a bouquet of still-budding white roses.
PINK AND WHITE
Fashion designer Alexander Wang also offered up his best to the reality star, sending over a tasteful display of pink and white flowers.
PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
KarJenner favorite hair stylist and pal Jen Atkin — along with her husband, celebrity photographer Mike Rosenthal — gifted Kardashian West a gorgeous round arrangement of delicate light-pink blooms.
WHAT'S IN A NAME
Talk-show host and blogger Diana Madison got creative with her gift in honor of little Chicago, sending her mama two arrangements in the shapes of the baby girl's initials.
GROUP SHOT
A stunning sea of pink and white looks to be taking over Kardashian West's household — but she doesn't seem to mind one bit.
FLOWER POWER
Who needs Yankee Candles when you've got the alluring scent of thousands of blooms wafting through your home?
BLUSHING MAMA
Newlywed television journalist Maria Menounos sent Kardashian West blush-colored roses (with a hint of a champagne hue!) in full bloom.
PACKING A PURPLE PUNCH
Health and wellness blogger (and another mother of three!) Sammy Hyatt bucked the pink tradition, sending Kardashian West a variety of purple flowers.
KEEPING IT SIMPLE
Another fine floral gift for the lucky reality star? This sweet light-pink set of roses from designer Peter Dundas and partner Evangelo Bousis, which Kardashian West shared an up-close snap of.
