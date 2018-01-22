Babies

All the Beautiful Flowers Kim Kardashian West Received in Honor of Daughter Chicago's Birth

To celebrate the arrival of Kim Kardashian West’s third child, the star’s friends and family showered her with breathtakingly beautiful flower arrangements

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

More

1 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

PRETTY IN PINK

Kim Kardashian West welcomed her and husband Kanye West's third child — daughter Chicago West — on Tuesday, and to celebrate the happy news, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's friends and family showered the proud mama with breathtakingly beautiful floral arrangements.

One of the first was from Kardashian West's pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, who sent her big sister a heart-shaped arrangement of roses.

"How beautiful are these flowers? Thank you, Kylie!" said Kardashian West, 37, in one video, showing off the gorgeous gift on both Snapchat and Instagram Stories Wednesday.

2 of 21

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

FROM ONE PREGNANT SISTER TO ANOTHER

And Kardashian West's 20-year-old sister wasn't the only pregnant KarJenner thinking pink.

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian — who's expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — shared a close-up snap of pink roses to her own Instagram Stories, presented without commentary.

3 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

ROSE-FILLED BLISS

The new mom of three received another bouquet of pink flowers — this time consisting of roses arranged in multiple sets of straight lines.

4 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

GARDENIA LOVER

Kardashian West also revealed that celebrity florist Jeff Leatham "puts a Gardenia with every delivery" he sends her. 

Gardenias are a favorite of the new mom — in fact, two out of her three KKW Fragrances contain the floral scent: Crystal Gardenia and Crystal Gardenia Oud.

5 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

PINKS, REDS AND WHITES — OH MY!

Kardashian West's friend La La Anthony sent her congratulations to the reality star with a dazzling display of red roses and cherry blossoms — a nod to the decorations for the new mom's over-the-top baby shower.

6 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

THE MORE THE MERRIER

The KKW Beauty mogul also shared an additional image of the stunning flower arrangement from friend Anthony — which was too big to fit into a single frame! 

7 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR

KarJenner beauty guru Hrush Achemyan also sent the new mama some love with a large and lush display filled with white and pink roses.

8 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

ALL LINED UP

Keeping in sync with the "think pink" theme, the new mom of three received another adorable arrangement — this time filled with pink roses in a box from Venus ET Fleur.

9 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A DELICATE DISPLAY

And Kardashian West's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic — who frequently dolls up Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian too — sent his congratulations via a sweet pink-and-white arrangement filled with roses and carnations.

10 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A FLOWER A DAY...

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian sent along a strikingly beautiful bouquet filled with varying hues of pink flowers.

11 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

CHIC BOUQUET

Co-founder of The Tot — a resource for parents to find safe and non-toxic products for their kids — Nasiba Adilova also sent the new mother a chic bouquet of white roses in a cylindrical vase.

12 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

MONOCHROME MANIA

Kardashian family friend Simon Huck offered up his take on a congratulatory bouquet, which was filled with white roses and gardenias.

13 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

CLEAN AND CRISP

Photographer Mert Atlas — the man behind some of Kardashian West's sexiest nude photographs — sent the new mom a bouquet of still-budding white roses. 

14 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

PINK AND WHITE

Fashion designer Alexander Wang also offered up his best to the reality star, sending over a tasteful display of pink and white flowers.

15 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

KarJenner favorite hair stylist and pal Jen Atkin — along with her husband, celebrity photographer Mike Rosenthal — gifted Kardashian West a gorgeous round arrangement of delicate light-pink blooms.

16 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

WHAT'S IN A NAME

Talk-show host and blogger Diana Madison got creative with her gift in honor of little Chicago, sending her mama two arrangements in the shapes of the baby girl's initials.

17 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

GROUP SHOT

A stunning sea of pink and white looks to be taking over Kardashian West's household — but she doesn't seem to mind one bit.

18 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

FLOWER POWER

Who needs Yankee Candles when you've got the alluring scent of thousands of blooms wafting through your home?

19 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

BLUSHING MAMA

Newlywed television journalist Maria Menounos sent Kardashian West blush-colored roses (with a hint of a champagne hue!) in full bloom.

20 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

PACKING A PURPLE PUNCH

Health and wellness blogger (and another mother of three!) Sammy Hyatt bucked the pink tradition, sending Kardashian West a variety of purple flowers.

21 of 21

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

KEEPING IT SIMPLE

Another fine floral gift for the lucky reality star? This sweet light-pink set of roses from designer Peter Dundas and partner Evangelo Bousis, which Kardashian West shared an up-close snap of.

See Also

More

More