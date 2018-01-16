A Look Back at Kim Kardashian West's Cherry Blossom Shower for Baby No. 3

Kim Kardashian West certainly prepared for baby No. 3 in style.

In November, the reality star — who just welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with husband Kanye West via surrogate — threw a beautiful baby shower filled with cherry blossoms and her famous family members.

“Okay guys, [this is] my baby shower for baby No. 3,” Kardashian West said on Snapchat alongside videos documenting the elegant decorations. “It is a beautiful tea and cherry-blossom forest.”

Kim Kardashian West at her baby shower Jen Atkin/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West's baby shower Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

The over-the-top floral arrangements were certainly a hit among Kim’s guests — her pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also shared photos of the trees, which were backlit by a pink light once the party began.

Khloé — who is also expecting — even turned the scenery into her personal backdrop, sharing a series of photos of herself smiling in the entryway which she captioned, “Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three.”

Kim Kardashian West's baby shower Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Kim Kardashian West's baby shower Khloé Kardashian/Snapchat

Kim and West’s daughter North was also on hand for the celebration.

“Look at this cute little dress Northie’s wearing,” Kim said alongside a video of her 4½-year-old daughter hamming it up for the iPhone camera.

North West ahead of Kim Kardashian West's baby shower Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Also present were Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim’s friends Jen Atkin and second-time mom-to-be Chrissy Teigen, who appeared to bring a homemade cake for the festive occasion.

“It’s a hit, it’s a hit,” Atkin said alongside a Snapchat video of Kris cutting into the cake as Teigen looked on from the background.

“I’m going in!” Kris, 62, exclaimed energetically as she cut the first slice.

Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner Jen Atkin/Instagram

Kendall Jenner Jen Atkin/Instagram

And in true Kardashian fashion, Kim packed in a little “shameless” self-promotion, using her baby shower to show off her new fragrance collection for KKW Beauty.

Kim brought all three of her new scents to the party — Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud — and on Atkin’s Snapchat account, Kim can be heard saying, “We’re on QVC, guys.”

The star also shared a video of Teigen spraying herself with one of the fragrances. “Look at Chrissy spraying it,” Kim said, before Teigen’s spritzing escalated.

“It’s not face mist,” Kim teasingly chastised her friend.

KKW Beauty Crystal Gardenia Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim confirmed her surrogacy news in September during a supertease she shared on Twitter for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While FaceTiming with sister Khloé, she spilled the beans by saying, “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’ ”

“Pregnant, or that person’s pregnant,” Khloé replied.

“We’re having a baby!” Kim exclaimed.