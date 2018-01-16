Kim Kardashian West Was in the Delivery Room When Daughter Was Born, Says Source

Kim Kardashian West was there every step of the way for her baby girl’s birth.

A source reveals to PEOPLE that the reality star — who welcomed a daughter, her third child with husband Kanye West, on Monday — was in the delivery room when her surrogate gave birth.

Kardashian West, 37, announced her baby girl’s arrival Tuesday on her website, sharing her birth date, time (12:57 a.m.) and weight of 7 lbs., 6 oz.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” wrote the KKW Beauty mogul in a post titled, “She’s Here!”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” continued Kardashian West.

Of her two older children Saint, 2, and North, 4½, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added that they were “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The couple have yet to reveal their new daughter’s name, but it will likely be something unique considering their two other children’s monikers — and the fact that their creative oldest child lent a helping hand.

As an insider told PEOPLE in December, Kardashian West “[wasn’t] sharing the name” before her baby’s birth, citing her secrecy ahead of North and Saint’s births and adding, “Kim and Kanye are letting North help with naming the baby.”