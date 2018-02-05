Another hour, another high-profile touching tribute to new mama Kylie Jenner.

This time it’s from sister Kim Kardashian West, who re-posted Jenner’s sweet “To Our Daughter” video montage along with a heartfelt message to her youngest sister.

“Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!!” wrote Kardashian West, 37, on her website. “I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl!”

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kardashian West's newborn daughter Chicago Kylie Jenner/Youtube

The new mom of three and husband Kanye West welcomed their own baby girl, Chicago, on Jan. 15 — just 17 days before Jenner, 20, gave birth to her first child.

“Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties!” Kardashian West added. “I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!”

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kardashian West's newborn daughter Chicago Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Baby Chicago made her debut Sunday near the end of Jenner’s video diary, where Kardashian West sat by her younger sister while the Lip Kit mogul held Chicago.

“She looks completely different,” Jenner exclaimed. “She’s so little.”

“I think we’re gonna go with Chicago,” Kardashian West replied.

“I love Chicago,” Jenner said.