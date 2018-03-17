'Morning Cutie': Chicago West Kicks Off St. Patrick's Day with a Smile in Adorable New Pic

Chicago West stared St. Patrick’s Day with a smile!

The 8-week old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West looked happy as can be on Saturday, appearing on her mom’s Instagram page.

“Morning cutie,” the 37-year-old mother of three captioned the pic — which showed Chicago laying down while wearing long-sleeve, button-up pink pajamas and a white quilted bib.

Later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared video of Chicago West to her Instagram Stories. Both clips showed the tiny tot staring at the camera while her mom dressed her up in a variety of face filters, gushing, “Look at this cutie!”

This is just the second time Kardashian West has shared pictures of Chicago.

Two weeks ago, the tiny tot made her debut on Kardashian West’s Instagram Story, wearing — fittingly — a cub filter.

“Baby Chicago,” Kardashian West wrote alongside the image of her cradling her baby girl.

Prior to that, Chicago made her big social media debut in aunt Kylie Jenner’s video welcoming her daughter, Stormi, back in February.

Kimt and husband Kanye welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January. The couple are already parents to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

In February, the makeup mogul was in attendance at the Create & Cultivate event in Los Angeles, where she dished to best friend Allison Statter about carving out time with her kids sans distractions.

“One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them. So, like story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone,” she explained.