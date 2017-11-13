Baby Shower
‘Tea for Three!’ Every Over the Top Detail from Kim Kardashian West’s Weekend Baby Shower
Kim Kardashian West celebrated her upcoming new addition with an elegant baby shower filled with over-the-top floral decorations
Posted on
More
1 of 5
A CHERRY BLOSSOM FOREST
Kim Kardashian West celebrated baby number three in style.
On Saturday, the reality star — who's currently expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate —threw a beautiful baby shower filled with cherry blossoms.
"Okay guys, [this is] my baby shower for baby number three," Kim said on Snapchat, alongside videos documenting the over-the-top floral arrangements. "It is a beautiful tea and cherry blossom forest."
2 of 5
STUNNING PLACE SETTINGS
Inside the cherry blossom forest, Kardashian West made sure her tables were decorated to match the romantic, flower-filled theme.
Each table was covered with flower petals and candles, which helped give the room its soft, flattering glow.
3 of 5
SYNCHRONATED STYLE
Kardashian West's daughter North was also on hand for the celebration — and her mother made sure that even her daughter's ensemble matched the theme of the evening.
"Look at this cute little dress Northie's wearing," the proud mama said alongside a video of her daughter in a flower-print dress and white fuzzy slides.
4 of 5
PERSONAL PARTY FAVORS
And in true Kardashian fashion, the woman of the hour packed in a little "shameless" self-promotion, as she used her baby shower to show off her new fragrance collection for KKW Beauty, even giving them as party favors!
She brought all three of her new scents to the party — Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud — and on her friend Jen Atkin's Snapchat, Kardashian West can be heard jokingly saying, "We're on QVC guys."
5 of 5
ROSE ICE CUBES
And the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star really outdid herself when it came to her drink presentation.
The beverages all contained ice cubes with flowers inside them — although instead of continuing in the cherry blossom theme, Kardashian West opted for roses.