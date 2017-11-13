‘Tea for Three!’ Every Over the Top Detail from Kim Kardashian West’s Weekend Baby Shower

A CHERRY BLOSSOM FOREST

Kim Kardashian West celebrated baby number three in style.

On Saturday, the reality star — who's currently expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate —threw a beautiful baby shower filled with cherry blossoms.

"Okay guys, [this is] my baby shower for baby number three," Kim said on Snapchat, alongside videos documenting the over-the-top floral arrangements. "It is a beautiful tea and cherry blossom forest."