Kim Kardashian West Throws a Cherry Blossom-Filled Shower for Baby Number 3

Kim Kardashian West celebrated baby number three in style.

On Saturday, the reality star — who’s currently expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate —threw a beautiful baby shower filled with cherry blossoms and her famous family members.

“Okay guys, [this is] my baby shower for baby number three,” Kim said on Snapchat, alongside videos documenting the elegant decorations. “It is a beautiful tea and cherry blossom forest.”

The over-the-top floral arrangements were certainly a hit among Kim’s guests — her pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also shared photos of the trees, which were back-lit by a pink light once the party began.

Khloé — who is also expecting — even turned the scenery into her personal backdrop, sharing a series of photos of herself smiling in the entryway which she captioned, “Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three.”

💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence & Kim Kardashian Reveal the Actress Got ‘Drunk’ With Kris Jenner & Stripped Naked in Her Closet

Kim’s daughter North was also on hand for the celebration.

“Look at this cute little dress Northie’s wearing,” Kim said alongside a video of her daughter hamming it up for the iPhone camera.

Also present were Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim’s friends Jen Atkin and Chrissy Teigen, who appeared to bring a homemade cake for the festive occasion.

“It’s a hit, it’s a hit,” Atkin said alongside a Snapchat video of Kris cutting into the cake as Teigen stood in the background.

“I’m going in!” Kris energetically exclaimed as she cut the first slice.

And in true Kardashian fashion, Kim packed in a little “shameless” self-promotion, as she used her baby shower to show off her new fragrance collection for KKW Beauty, which will be available starting on Wednesday.

Kim brought all three of her new scents to the party — Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud — and on Atkin’s Snapchat, Kim can be heard saying, “We’re on QVC guys.”

The star also shared a video of Teigen spraying herself with one of the fragrances. “Look at Chrissy spraying it,” Kim said, before Teigen’s spritzing escalated. “It’s not face mist,” Kim teasingly chastised her friend.

Kim confirmed her surrogacy news in September during a supertease she shared on Twitter for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While FaceTiming with her sister Khloé, Kim spilled the beans saying, “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’ ”

“Pregnant, or that person’s pregnant,” Khloé replied.

“We’re having a baby,” Kim exclaimed.