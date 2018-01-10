Kim Kardashian West Shares Favorite Buys for Baby on the Way — Including a Breastfeeding Pillow

Kim Kardashian West is ready for baby No. 3.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, husband Kanye West and their kids Saint, 2, and North, 4½, are gearing up to welcome a little girl into the family via surrogate, and the mom-to-be is prepped to the brim with products to make caring for another newborn a little easier.

“You guys, I’m in baby heaven here. I got so many amazing things,” Kardashian West, 37, said in a Tuesday Snapchat video, showing off an Aden + Anais Serenity Star sleep gadget ($70 and up), baby bubble bath from the same brand ($12) and one more very special item.

“It’s called My Brest Friend, and it is the best nursing pillow on the planet,” the star raved of the item, which retails for $36 and up, calling it “the most necessary thing of life” and saying she is “obsessed” with it.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in June that West, 40, and Kardashian West had hired a surrogate to carry their third child after Kardashian West had suffered from placenta accreta in her previous pregnancies. The KKW Beauty guru confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November that the baby will be a girl.

“Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong,” Kardashian West told Entertainment Tonight of surrogacy in November. “I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.”

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and their children North and Saint Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She added, “Obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it’s hard for me.”

“It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area,” explained Kardashian West.