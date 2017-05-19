Kim Kardashian West Celebrates 100 Million Instagram Followers with North: ‘She’s Excited’

Kim Kardashian West‘s little girl North doesn’t need a reason to get stoked.

The 3½-year-old daughter of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West helped her mom mark the milestone of 100 million Instagram followers in an adorable snap shared on Friday.

“She has no clue what 100 million followers means but she’s excited cause i’m excited lol,” the reality star captioned the photo, which shows North sticking her tongue out — and clutching Hermione Granger‘s magic wand from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter! — while posing cross-legged on a fountain at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Added Kardashian West, 36, “Thanks for the follows and the love 💯.”

The cute moment comes recently after the mom of two shared a glimpse of her older child making the most of a time-out session, turning the bathroom into a pop-up pampering retreat by using multiple towels, a pillow and even what looked like toilet paper for an eye mask.

“That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet … I go in her room to check on her & she’s in the bathroom,” wrote Kardashian West on Instagram. “Made her own spa & tells me she’s chilling out.”

The little girl’s glamorous side has been useful in modeling some pieces for her mom and dad’s new children’s clothing line TheKidsSupply, which launched earlier this month with pieces retailing from $22 to $240.

“Northie picked out the colors and the fabric,” Kardashian West said in a February Snapchat video of North giving a sneak peek of the collection, showing off a bright-yellow sequined dress and matching shearling coat.