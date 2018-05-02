Kim Kardashian Shares Videos of Daughter Chicago After Husband Kanye West Reveals Opioid Addiction

Kim Kardashian West is focusing on the positives in her life after a tumultuous day.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared two videos of herself with her 3-month-old daughter, Chicago, on Snapchat.

In one post, Kardashian West, who kept it casual in a black jacket, held her adorable baby girl in her arms while sporting a bear filter.

In a separate snap, the 37-year-old showed a close-up of her daughter, this time with a flower filter, as Kardashian West gushed, “Are you not the cutest?” before popping in at the end of the video.

Kim Kardashian West and baby Chicago Kim Kardashian Snapchat

The video came just hours after the star’s husband, Kanye West, revealed to TMZ that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependant on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

The rapper also told the website that shortly after his cosmetic surgery he suffered a mental breakdown and was taking medication in the wake of his subsequent hospitalization.

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or I like to say the breakthrough,” the musician, told iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne the God in an interview that was also released on Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian West and baby Chicago Kim Kardashian Snapchat

The star told the radio host that there were other factors aside from his addiction issues factor that led to his hospitalization, saying it was caused by “fear, stress, being controlled and manipulation.” West also reflected on the emotions that led to feeling like “a pawn in a chess piece of life.”

Baby Chicago West Kim Kardashian Snapchat

“[I was] stressing things that create validation that I didn’t need to worry about as much. The concept of competition, and being in competition with so many elements at one time,” he explained.

RELATED: Kanye West Reveals He’s Undergone Liposuction and Is on Medication Following Mental Breakdown: ‘I’m Happy It Happened’

“I’m happy it happened. I’m happy to have gone to the other side and back,” West told Charlamagne about being hospitalized. “I can’t express to you how traumatizing that moment is [when your friends and family leave the hospital] and then you wake up drugged the f— out.”

When asked if he’s currently on medications, the rapper said, “Most definitely.”

“It’s an imperfect solution because it calmed me down. But there’s a lot of ways to calm down. Let ‘Ye be ‘Ye,” continued West, who added that has yet to seek help from a therapist.