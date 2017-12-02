Kim Kardashian is revealing this year’s highly-anticipated family Christmas card piece by piece just like a holiday advent calendar.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, kicked off the 25-day countdown on her website, app and social media on Friday with a sneak peek of a panorama that featured son Saint, who turns 2 on Dec. 5.

In the teaser photo, North West‘s little brother wears denim jeans as he poses in front of the camera surrounded by neatly wrapped brown presents with white ribbon.

This year’s long-awaited holiday card, which was captured by photographer Eli Linnetz, will be Saint’s first as he was only a few weeks old when sister North and cousins Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick starred in the 2015 photo wearing coordinating chic black outfits. And, the family opted to not release a card in 2016.

The Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card has become the stuff of legends. They’ve done everything from posing in glamorous gowns on the stairs in 2010 to testing out a 3D version in 2011 and even a chaotic carnival in 2013.

But in 2015, after a tumultuous year, the Kardashian-Jenners decided to go back to basics and settled on a sweet, simple photo of the youngest family members set against a plain white backdrop.

This year, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur took on the role of organizing the Christmas card shoot.

“This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing jeans and T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids and so hard to put together,” Kardashian said in November during her appearance on The Late Late Show. “It’s women and children this year.”

The family has already been spotted getting into the holiday spirit. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian went shopping together for Christmas trees in October and the whole family was spotted shooting a Christmas special the same month.