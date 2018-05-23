Kim Kardashian Surprises New Mom Chrissy Teigen with a Huge Bouquet of Flowers (It's as Big as Luna!)

Kim Kardashian West must love Chrissy Teigen bunches!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, surprised the new mom, 32, with a breathtakingly beautiful bouquet of white roses on Wednesday to celebrate the May 17 birth of her and husband John Legend‘s son Miles Theodore.

“WHOA @kimkardashian thank you!! Going to open a potpourri business in about one week taking orders now!” Teigen captioned the photo of the huge sphere of flowers.

Daughter Luna Simone, 2, even stood next to the arrangement for scale!

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Teigen tagged celebrity florist and go-to KarJenner flower designer Jeff Leatham for the creation.

Of course, fans have become familiar with the dramatic and extravagant bouquets that the Kardashian family has given and received, especially to welcome a new baby into the world.

When Kim’s third child, daughter Chicago was born in February via surrogate, the KKW Beauty mogul was showered with several flowers from friends and family, including her famous sisters.

And she returned the floral favor when siblings Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian gave birth to their baby girls.

RELATED GALLERY: All the Beautiful Flowers Kim Kardashian West Received in Honor of Daughter Chicago’s Birth

Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

Teigen previously shared on social media that she jokingly sent Kardashian West condolence flowers for a broken BlackBerry phone.

“You guys, how thoughtful is Chrissy? She sent me this floral arrangement, she just gets me,” Kardashian West said in a Snapchat video in August 2016. The accompanying handwritten note from Teigen hilariously read: “I’m so sorry for your loss. I know how much you loved your BB. You were both very lucky to have each other and you will always have the memories. Xoxo Chrissy.”