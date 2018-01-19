Kim Kardashian Says Son Saint Is a 'Genius': 'Had to Brag For a Sec!'

Saint West may be just a toddler but he already is shaping up to be quite the intellectual, according to his mother, Kim Kardashian West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, proudly tweeted about her son on Thursday to boast about his impressive spelling abilities.

“Guys I have to say my son is a genius! He’s two years old and knows how to spell gargantuan. Had to brag for a sec!” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter.

Kardashian’s proud mom tweet comes after she and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child – a girl – via surrogate on Monday.

While there is a new baby in the house, the parents of three are making lots of time for the oldest children, including, it seems, spelling time.

A source told PEOPLE that the new parents are making sure to give their middle child and oldest daughter North, 4½, lots of attention following the arrival of their little sister.

Saint West in January 2017 https://www.kimkardashianwest.com/

“Kim wants to make sure North and Saint have a lot of extra attention and feel included as well. It’s a big deal for everyone to have a newborn in the family,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Kim and Kanye are at home with the baby. They are so happy. They have had some visitors, but mostly Kris [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] are helping out,” the source said.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 8:23am PST

Saint’s “gargantuan” feat comes after a rough time for the little tot who recently came down with pneumonia.

In a Jan. 2 Instagram post, Kardashian West thanked the doctors for helping her son after he was hospitalized for three days at the end of the year due to the illness.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote.

“I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” she continued. “We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian West revealed that her son has a specific resemblance to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died in September 2003, from cancer at the age of 59.

“Saint has my dads ears,” she shared on Instagram Jan. 5.