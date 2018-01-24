Kim Kardashian Has Some Snapchat Fun with Son Saint After Birth of Daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian West has a newborn in the house but is making sure to split her time between all three of her children.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, shared several selfies of herself with 2-year-old Saint on Snapchat Tuesday evening, playing with some of the fun filters on the app.

“Are you an alien? Say hi, alien,” Kardashian West said to her middle child during a brief clip that showed Saint’s face with larger than life eyes and inverted mouth.

Among the other special effects that the mother-son pair fiddled with included an aging man as well as a pizza and heart crown filter.

Kim Kardashian with son Saint

A source previously told PEOPLE that the KKW Beauty mogul and husband Kanye West have been focused on ensuring their daughter North, 4½, and Saint adjust to being older siblings after the Jan. 15 birth of youngest child, Chicago West.

Saint West Snapchat

“Kim wants to make sure North and Saint have a lot of extra attention and feel included as well. It’s a big deal for everyone to have a newborn in the family,” the source said.

Adding, “Kim and Kanye are at home with the baby. They are so happy. They have had some visitors, but mostly Kris [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] are helping out.”

(Big sister North also has had her fair share of Snapchat sessions with her mom.)

Saint West

Meanwhile, West is also a hands-on dad, though he does not share his parenting on social media like his wife.

“[Kanye] said that being a dad is what he does best,” an insider told PEOPLE one day after Chicago was born.

“He does everything that a dad does. Even diaper duty. Kanye knows how to change a diaper 100 percent! That’s very important to him,” the insider explained.