Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Son Saint a Day After Confirming Third Pregnancy

He looks just like his mom!

Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable new photo of her 21-month-old son Saint, who wore an oversized T-shirt as he sat on the floor playing with a pair of black Gucci slides.

Kardashian West, 36, and Kanye West‘s youngest child will soon have to give the title of “baby in the family” over to a new sibling.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed Thursday that she and her 40-year-old rapper husband, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter North, were expecting another child via surrogate in the season 14 trailer for the E! reality TV show.

In the supertease for the upcoming season, Kardashian West spills the beans while FaceTiming with sister Khloé Kardashian.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?'” Kardashian West asks.

“Pregnant, or the person’s pregnant,” Khloé responds.

“We’re having a baby!” Kardashian West exclaims.

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

While Kardashian West finally confirmed her exciting baby news in the reality show’s trailer, the show did not address two other big baby bombshells — Kylie Jenner and Khloé are both pregnant.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Jenner, 20, is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February.

Days after Kylie’s news broke, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé is also expecting a baby, her first child with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

PEOPLE previously reported that Kim and Kanye had hired a surrogate in June and earlier this month it was revealed that the surrogate was pregnant.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source said at the time.