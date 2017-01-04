Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable New Photo with Son Saint After Social Media Return

Since her official return to social media on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable new photo of herself with son Saint, 1.

“My son,” she captioned the picture of herself wrapping both arms around the toddler, who is wearing a sweet red velvet outfit and black socks as he plays with Mom’s long, dark hair.

Kardashian West, 36, officially returned to social media this week — a full three months after her terrifying Paris heist on Oct. 3, in which masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her at the No Address Hotel during Fashion Week.

The star first debuted a heartwarming two-and-a-half-minute video on her website/app, offering fans an intimate glimpse into life at home with her husband Kanye West, daughter North, 3, and Saint.

She later shared an adorable family photo on Instagram, and has since been active on both Snapchat and Twitter, tweeting back at a few fans.

Meanwhile, a source close to West also told PEOPLE this week that the rapper and his wife are working together to move past the last few months, which have put strain on their marriage. (Less than two months after the Paris incident, West, 39, spent over a week hospitalized for exhaustion amid concerns about his erratic behavior.)

“Kanye and Kim are still in that very polite stage after a blowup,” the source said. “They’re getting along better, but it’s still a difficult time.”

West is seeking “both psychological and spiritual help,” the insider added. “He’s committed to getting healthy.”