

Oscars 2017
Babies

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Selfies with Her Son ‘Sainty Boo’

By

Posted on

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West has discovered the new Instagram carousel feature, and we couldn’t love her more for it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star shared a never-before-seen set of mother-son selfies on social media Monday, proving that 14-month-old Saint is too cute for words.

“Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago,” Kardashian West, 36, captioned her photos of him strapped into his high chair.

Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago…scroll through

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The pair have been sharing lots of camera time together, most recently documenting their matching Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Zebras and having fun with Snapchat’s puppy filter.

Kim also shared photos from her family vacation to Costa Rica, where Saint had a blast splashing around with his mom and helping her capture the moments on a waterproof camera.

The same day the mother of two posted her selfies of Saint, she was spending more family time with momager Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian and niece Dream Kardashian.

Kardashian West used three love-centric emojis for a sweet group photo that she shared on her Snapchat account: a heart-eyed face, a red heart and a blowing kiss face.