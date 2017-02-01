Kim Kardashian Says Son Saint Has Her ‘Same Cry Face’

It’s the crying face that launched a thousand memes — and apparently, it runs in the family!

In a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West revealed that while her 1-year-old son Saint West isn’t a crier, he does share one trait with his mom.

“OMG he has my same cry face,” The 36-year-old reality star wrote. “Poor guy.”

Nope! He's so good but omg he has my same cry face…. poor guy! https://t.co/xTIyAvh3HB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2017

She’s talking about her face captured in a 2012 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff Klohé and Kim Take New York, as a teary Kardashian West broke down about her failing marriage with now ex-husband Kris Humphries.

Kardashian West had cried on television before, of course — and has since. But this specific time was different. Raw with emotion, her face was screen-capped and shared widely across the Internet, in meme after meme. Eventually, Kardashian West embraced it herself — branding the image in her Kimoji app and a variety of other related merchandise.

While Saint hasn’t been captured crying on their E! reality show just yet, Kardashian West has shared a still image of the young tot mid-tears.

On her app on Jan. 13, she shared a throwback photo of Saint with 3½-year-old sister North, as the two visited with Santa Claus.

And while Jolly Old St. Nick was all smiles, the Kardashian West kids didn’t appear to be as filled with the holiday spirit — especially poor little Saint, who was crying as he sat on Santa’s lap.

Don’t think that North is all that innocent either, though. Kardashian West also revealed during her Twitter Q&A that her daughter has a tendency to break down now and then.

When one follower shared a photo of North and Saint together, noting that North “seems to be an amazing sister,” Kardashian West replied, “This was a rare moment. She is really amazing at pushing him and crying when I hold him though.”