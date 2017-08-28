Kim Kardashian West Says North ‘Does Not Like Her Brother’ Saint: ‘The Phase Isn’t Going Away’

Is there a sibling rivalry brewing in the Kardashian West house?

Kim Kardashian West took over Kelly Ripa‘s hosting duties during Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan and opened up about a mini beef between her little ones: Saint, 20 months, and North, 4.

“I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me,” said the 36-year-old reality TV star.

“She would get so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff,” adds Kardashian West. “And now, the phase isn’t going away.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added that North will sometimes try to exclude her little brother from games.

“She thinks she’s outsmarting me,” she explains of her older child and only daughter with husband Kanye West. “Like, she’ll have a tea party and say, ‘No boys allowed.’ ”

Earlier this year, Kardashian West got her little girl a puppy, with hopes that caring for the pooch would teach North about responsibility.

“North has been asking for a puppy for a long time,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Kim thought it was a good idea for North to take care of a puppy. It could prepare her for a baby sibling too.”

That lesson will likely come in handy sooner rather than later, as the reality star and West, 40, have hired a surrogate to carry their third child.

“We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so,” Kardashian West confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month of her and West’s current ambitions of adding another baby to their family.