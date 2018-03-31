Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable Photo of Saint Kissing Chicago: ‘He Loves Her So Much’

Looks like Kim Kardashian West’s son Saint is loving being an older brother so far!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo on Saturday of her 2-year-old son giving his 10-week-old sister Chicago a kiss on the nose.

“He loves her so much,” the proud mama, 37, captioned the adorable snap.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: ‘Morning Cutie’: Chicago West Kicks Off St. Patrick’s Day with a Smile in Adorable New Pic

Although the KKW Beauty mogul and husband Kanye West’s third child made her big social media debut in aunt Kylie Jenner’s video welcoming her daughter Stormi back in February, this is only the third time Kardashian West has shared a picture of Chicago.

Last week, the 37-year-old posted a series of sweet St. Patrick’s Day shots of the tiny tot wearing pink pajamas.

“Morning cutie,” the reality star captioned one of the pics.

Chicago West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Chicago West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED: North, Saint and Chicago: See Their First Baby Photos Side by Side

Chicago made her debut on Kardashian West’s Instagram Story in February, wearing — fittingly — a cub filter.

“Baby Chicago,” Kardashian West wrote alongside the image as she cradled her baby girl in her arms.

While attending the Create & Cultivate event in Los Angeles in February, Kardashian West explained to her best friend Allison Statter how she makes sure to include some phone-free quality time with her kids.

In addition to Chicago, Kardashian West and her husband are parents to Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

“One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them. So, like story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone,” she said.