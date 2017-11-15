Kim Kardashian Confirms the Sex of Her Third Baby — and Says She Still Hasn’t Decided on a Name

It’ll be a girl for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, revealed the sex of her third child on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The couple is expecting their third child via surrogate.

The soon-to-be mother of three told host Ellen DeGeneres that her 4-year-old daughter North had taken to calling the unborn child, “Baby Sister.”

“My daughter thinks she’s tricky,” Kardashian West said. “We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, ‘You know, I really do want to have a baby shower because I want [North] to feel that something’s coming and for her to really understand it.’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

My cutie! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

She continued, “So, people brought toys and gifts and [North] was opening them all up the next day,” Kardashian West explains. “And she goes, ‘Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all okay for Baby Sister.'”

When DeGeneres asked if North was excited about having a sister, the KKW Beauty mogul said, “[She] is really excited about that,” and added that when she was pregnant with 1-year-old son Saint, the process “was a little trickier.”

As well as getting ready for a third baby, Kardashian West admitted that she and husband Kanye did not have a name set in stone.

Mommy & Son day today A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

“At the baby shower, I was like, ‘I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there is something that sticks,'” she said. “We’re freaking out, we have no name.”

Despite not having a name planned, the reality star said her daughter was keen on one particular name.

“She has a toy, a llama,” she said. “She named it Star West. She names everything Star West.”

Could this be the name of the much-anticipated baby?

Perhaps not, as Kardashian West said, “I’m not vibing with it.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings).