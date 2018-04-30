Kim Kardashian West Explains Why She Nixed Naming Baby Chicago After Kanye’s Mom

Kim Kardashian West was playing the name game before settling on calling her 3-month-old daughter Chicago.

The 37-year-old reality star revealed some of the alternative names that she and husband Kanye West considered for their third child, born Jan. 15, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We were gonna name her Jo, ’cause my Grandma, Mary Jo. Or we were gonna go with Grace — and then it was Chicago,” she said with a shrug. “We ended up with Chicago.”

Another moniker in the running was Donda, the 40-year-old rapper’s late mother’s name.

“He really wanted his mother’s name, and I love that name too, but I just wasn’t sure,” Kardashian West explained. “It’s so much to live up to.”

Ultimately, their daughter was named after West’s hometown — “That is a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family from,” she explained — and Kardashian West thought it was something “cool and different.”

But there is one thing about Chicago that bothers the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star: she really wanted a one-syllable name for the baby, just like 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

“It kind of messes with me. I’m not going to lie,” Kardashian West admitted. “I really like the one-syllable thing.”

The solution? They call the little girl “Chi” — pronounced “shy” — as a nickname.

Super-sleuth fans of the Kardashian family realized that Rob Kardashian provided a clue to Chicago’s name before it was officially announced.

The youngest Kardashian sibling tweeted two bear emojis, leading many of his followers to speculate the new addition’s name was “Teddy,” “Koda” or simply “Bear.” (Some even guessed that the couple’s surrogate had actually welcomed twins.)

However, the pictures cleverly referred to the home of the Chicago Bears football team and Chicago Cubs baseball team.