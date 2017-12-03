The puzzle that is this year’s Kardashian Christmas card is slowly but surely coming together.

Kim Kardashian West is revealing the family’s annual photo piece by piece — just like a holiday advent calendar — and Dec. 3 belongs to 2-year-old nephew Reign, the youngest child of Kourtney Kardashian and her former boyfriend Scott Disick.

The 37-year-old reality star shared the image of Reign, who stood shirtless against a white background, on Social media. She simply captioned the post, “DAY 3.”

Kardsahian West appears to be revealing the kids in the family photo first. She kicked off the 25-day countdown on her website, app and social media on Friday with a sneak peek of a panorama that featured son Saint, who turns 2 on Dec. 5.

The second day belonged to 4-year-old daughter North, when photographer Eli Linnetz shared a teaser shot of her gazing up at her mama.

DAY 3 pic.twitter.com/cPEbAcruap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2017

DAY 2 A post shared by ELI RUSSELL LINNETZ (@elirusselllinnetz) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:00am PST

THE 25 DAYS OF XMAS BY @elirusselllinnetz A post shared by ELI RUSSELL LINNETZ (@elirusselllinnetz) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:58am PST

This year’s long-awaited holiday card will be Saint’s first, as he was only a few weeks old when sister North and cousins Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick starred in the 2015 photo wearing coordinating, chic black outfits. The family opted to not release a card in 2016.

The Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card has become highly-anticipated over the years. The reality stars have done everything from posing in glamorous gowns on the stairs in 2010 to testing out a 3D version in 2011 and even a chaotic carnival in 2013.

But in 2015, after a tumultuous year, the Kardashian-Jenners decided to go back to basics and settled on a sweet, simple photo of the youngest family members set against a plain white backdrop.

This year, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur took on the role of organizing the Christmas card shoot.

“This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing jeans and T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids are so hard to put together,” Kardashian West said in November during her appearance on The Late Late Show. “It’s women and children this year.”

The family has already been spotted getting into the holiday spirit. The sisters went shopping together for Christmas trees in October and the whole family was spotted shooting a Christmas special the same month.