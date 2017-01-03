Kim Kardashian West Returns to Social Media with Family Photo 3 Months After Paris Attack

She’s back.

Kim Kardashian West has officially returned to social media three full months after her terrifying Paris heist.

The reality star, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a family photo with husband Kanye West and their two kids: daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 1.

“Family,” she captioned the picture of the four of them all dressed in white, with the two kids holding hands.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

The post marks the first piece of content Kardashian West has personally shared on social media since masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her at the No Address Hotel on Oct. 3 during Paris Fashion Week. (In the months that followed, the star’s family and friends took over her website/app to share exclusive content, but her Twitter and Instagram accounts remained completely dark.)

On Tuesday, Kardashian West also debuted an heartwarming two-and-a-half-minute video on her website/app, offering fans a glimpse into life at home with her family. The home video montage includes footage shot both before and after the Paris incident.

Despite split rumors plaguing the couple in recent months after West, 39, spent over a week hospitalized for exhaustion in November, affectionate shots of the couple embracing are peppered throughout the video.

Several sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple’s marriage has been under strain since West’s health crisis hit, but despite any marital frustrations, they celebrated the holidays as a family and rang in the new year together. PEOPLE also confirmed that on Sunday, they flew to Oklahoma City to visit West’s mother’s grave.

“Kanye is doing much better,” said one insider. “He has worked out every day and is taking care of himself.”

“He and Kim are getting along better,” the source added. “Things are looking better for the new year.”