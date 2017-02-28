‘Tennis Time’: Kim Kardashian and North West Hit the Court After Cuddling Up in Pajamas

Mother-daughter time!

Kim Kardashian West treated her followers Tuesday to new adorable photos and video taken with her daughter, North West.

“Tennis time,” she captioned a Twitter post of her and North, 3 ½, walking on a tennis court with a tennis ball emoji.

Tennis Time 🎾 pic.twitter.com/GLGi0P3xdT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2017

And leave it up to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, to rock high-heeled boots and an all black ensemble on the court.

North on the other hand, sported a more practical outfit in a white tennis dress, hat and sneakers.

In a series of new Snapchat videos posted earlier in the day, the duo cuddled up together in their pajamas.

“Mommy, I love you!” North says in one videos of the two lying down while using the Snapchat flower-crown filter. In the next video, the two use the puppy filter.

“I love you so much!” North says in another Snapchat video with her mom.

“Even when you’re big you’re going to be so nice to me?” Kardashian West asks her daughter, to which she replies: “Yeah.”

Then Kardashian West asks her, “And you want to live with me forever?” to which North responds “Yeah” again.

If North holds true to that promise, Kardashian West is going to be seeing a lot more purple around the house!

Earlier this month, the toddler went rogue with a bottle of purple nail polish. “I go downstairs to get something for her brother for two seconds and she paints her room purple with nail polish,” lamented Kardashian West, showing off North’s mini vanity covered in splotches of purple in a Snapchat video.

Kardashian West is also mother to Saint West, 14 months, whom she shares with husband Kanye West, 39. The stars are currently living in Bel Air, but a source said they plan on moving into their soon-to-be newly renovated Calabasas mansion in a few months.

Kardashian West has been “in full-on mommy mode,” as of late, said the source. “She’s very involved in everything to do with the kids,” said the insider of the couple’s two children.

“2016 changed her outlook on life and it changed her priorities,” added the source. “She’s not over the fame, but she realizes it doesn’t matter. Life is just about family.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns March 12 on E!