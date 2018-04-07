Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable Easter Throwback of North During Her Egg Hunt

Kim Kardashian West can’t get over how adorable her daughter North looked on Easter.

One day after the mom of three shared some snaps of her family celebrating the springtime holiday on her app and website, the 37-year-old reality star posted a new photo of her 4½ year-old daughter dressed up in her Easter finest.

Choosing not to caption the image, Kardashian West let the sweet photo of North running around during an egg hunt with her Easter basket speak for itself.

“This year, we had Easter at [sister Kylie Jenner]’s house,” Kardashian West previously shared on her app and website. “We had an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo and slide. The whole family went to church before and then had the best time celebrating with all of the kids!”

In the sweet snapshots, the KKW Beauty mogul can be seen having a blast alongside her husband Kanye West and their three kids — Chicago, 11 weeks, Saint, 2, and North.

The proud mother posted another image from the celebrations on Wednesday, marking the first time she had shared a photo of her entire family of five on social media.

Elaborating on the behind-the-scenes drama the photo wasn’t able to capture, she captioned the sweet snap: “I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”

On Twitter, she also revealed that in the picture one of her hands was “holding the baby” while the other was “grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol.”

Kardashian West previously revealed that when it comes to parenting, she makes sure to have some quality phone-free time with her kids.

“One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them,” she said at the Create & Cultivate event in February, six weeks after the birth of her daughter Chicago.

“So, like story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone,” she added.