Kardashian Makeup Artist Breastfeeds Twin Boys in Topless Snap: ‘Goddess Vibes Like No Other’

Joyce Bonelli is one proud momma.

The celebrity makeup artist — who works regularly with Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian — recently welcomed twin boys with her husband Ben Taverniti. She took to Instagram this week to announce their arrival with a slew of pictures, including one topless breastfeeding shot — and an inspiring message about motherhood.

“GODDESS VIBES LIKE NO OTHER,” she captioned the black-and-white photo of herself with one twin on each breast. “Pulling that inner most deepest strength while you feel as though you have none left to give. Weak and tired, pain unknown, exhaustion unreal, and you still stand up.”

“TWINS. This is no joke!” she continued. “I surprise myself in my own ability to adjust and rise to the occasion. While being still in my chaos I love so much and pull through for my babies. I as a mother will do anything to provide for my babies. No Matter My Fear. Never give up, Keep the strength. Dig even deeper if you must.”

“BE A GODDESS I LIVE 4 MY BOYS I LOVE ME I LOVE MY LIFE I LOVE YOU BENJAMIN TAVERNITI,” she added. “BLESSED WITH THE MAN WHO LIFTS ME UP.”

Bonelli shared her first picture of the adorable twins earlier this week, posting a photo of Taverniti cuddling the two of them.

“MY HUSBAND & I, ALONG WITH THE BONELLI & TAVERNITI FAMILY & FRIENDS, WELCOME OUR PRECIOUS LIL TWIN BOYS INTO THIS WORLD,” she captioned the shot. “WE ARE TOO IN LOVE WITH THESE BABIES.”

The makeup artist also has a son, Zeplin, and shared a picture of the proud big brother holding the newborns.

“OUR GREATEST GIFTS OF LYYYFEEEEE. OUR BOYS. MY LIFE IS COMPLETE,” she wrote. “& SO PROUND OF OUR LITTLE GUY, TRULY THE BEST BIG BROTHER RIGHT HERE….Zeplin says his name isn’t ‘big brother,’ It’s ZEPLIN! Hence the t-shirt we made him screaming who he is.”

“MYYYYY BABIEEESSSS I REALLY CANT TAKE IT!” she continued. “I’m SO THANKFUL TRULY BLESSED.”