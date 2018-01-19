Kim Kardashian West‘s newborn baby girl is getting the royal treatment.

The reality star and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago into the world via surrogate on Monday, and a source tells PEOPLE proud grandma Kris Jenner purchased multiple Silver Cross strollers for their new addition from L.A.-based Couture Kids.

One model fans of the British royal family might recognize? The Balmoral Pram ($2,700), which third-time mom-to-be Kate Middleton was photographed pushing Princess Charlotte in during her July 2015 christening.

The insider tells PEOPLE Jenner bought new parents Kardashian West, 37, and West, 40, an all-black version of the chic buggy, as well as two in the black-and-white color scheme.

Kate Middleton pushes daughter Charlotte in the Silver Cross Balmoral Pram MATT DUNHAM/AFP/Getty

Silver Cross Balmoral Pram in Black Silver Cross

Silver Cross Balmoral Pram in White/Black Black Cross

The spouses also have a more casual stroller from the British retailer: the Silver Cross Wave ($1,300) that offers 16 car seat, bassinet and stroller configurations and the highest safety guarantees.

But Grandma made sure not to leave out the big brother and sister.

Saint, 2, and North, 4½, may just be the recipients of the Princess Doll’s Pram ($500), which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star purchased two of.

Silver Cross Wave stroller Silver Cross

Silver Cross Princess Doll's Pram Silver Cross

This isn’t the first time Jenner has dropped a lot of money for baby Chicago: According to TMZ, she forked over more than $10,000 at baby boutique Petit Tresor in December.

Three days before revealing her new daughter’s name, Kardashian West shared her Monday birth date, time and birth weight with the world on her website and app.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”