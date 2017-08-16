Kim Kardashian West Confirms She and Kanye West Are 'Definitely Trying' and 'Hoping' for a Third Child

There may be another Kardashian West cutie coming to Calabasas.

In the latest The Hollywood Reporter cover story featuring the famous KarJenner women, Kim Kardashian West confirms that she and husband Kanye West are “trying” to have a third child.

“I hope so,” Kardashian West says when asked about the possibility of growing her brood. “There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so.”

Kardashian West and the rapper are already the parents of two children: daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 20 months.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

During Kardashian West’s pregnancies with both North and Saint she suffered from placenta accreta, a painful and dangerous condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been open about her condition, writing on her website back in 2013 that having her placenta removed after giving birth “was the most painful experience of my life.”

Earlier this year on an episode of her reality series, Kardashian West revealed that she “can’t carry anymore kids” because a third pregnancy would be too high risk, sharing, “I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me.”

In June, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian West and West had hired a surrogate to carry their third child. Another insider later revealed that Kardashian West was “never going to let herself get pregnant again. But she thinks her kids have grown up too fast and misses having a baby in the family.”

The second insider said that the couple had “found the perfect surrogate” and are eager to become parents again, adding, “If things work out with the surrogate, they will be thrilled. But they still have a long road to go.”

In The Hollywood Reporter cover story, Kardashian West also reveals that she hated filming KUWTK while pregnant, saying, “I looked like such a cow and I can’t stand to see those episodes.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Reveals She Can’t Carry Any More Kids

“I would say, ‘Try to film me more from chest up, so it looks better,’ but I look like a blob,” she shares. “I would have rather seen my belly and shot farther away.”