In attempt to become parents for a third time, Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have hired a surrogate — and it’s not the reality star’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

The latter underwent testing to see if she’d be a viable candidate for her sister’s surrogate on the season 7 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June, but a Kardashian family source tells PEOPLE, “Kim and Khloé visiting the doctor and talking about surrogacy was more of a story line.”

“There were never serious talks about Khloé being the surrogate,” adds the source.

Instead, Kardashian West, 36, and West, 40, have “found the perfect surrogate” outside the family and are eager to become parents again, the source says in the current issue of PEOPLE. “If things work out with the surrogate, they will be thrilled. But they still have a long road to go.”

But just because Kardashian isn’t carrying her sister’s baby doesn’t mean she’s not contemplating getting pregnant soon.

The reality star, 33, and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 26, have been dating since last fall and have “talked about both a wedding and a baby,” says the source.

According to the insider, Kardashian has met Thompson’s 6-month-old son Prince — with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig — and “is very attracted to Tristan as a dad.”

“She really wants a baby and hopes it’ll happen soon,” the source adds.

