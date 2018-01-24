Kim Kardashian West Is Considering Asking Surrogate to Carry Another Baby

Kim Kardashian West is already thinking about another baby.

“Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby,” a source tells PEOPLE of the reality star, who welcomed her second daughter and third child with husband Kanye West on Jan. 15.

“She’s so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate,” says the insider, adding of West, “Kanye was even bonding with the surrogate’s husband in the delivery room.”

As far as expanding her brood further, the source reveals of Kardashian West, 37, “Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!”

And West, 40, seems completely onboard. As a second source tells PEOPLE of the rapper, “It’s true that he was really the push for baby No. 3 because he loves kids and wants a lot.”

The West family’s newest member joins big brother Saint, 2, and big sister North, 4½. Following Chicago’s birth, Kardashian West used her website and app to express her gratitude for her surrogate.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote.

The KKW Beauty mogul further opened up on her website Thursday to expand on the spouses’ decision to hire a surrogate — or “gestational carrier,” as she clarified.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” Kardashian West wrote in the heartfelt post.

“Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”