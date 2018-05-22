Best Buddies! Kim Kardashian West's Son Saint Gives Baby Sister Chicago a Hug in Sweet New Snap

Saint and Chicago are a couple of cuddling cuties.

Wrapping his baby sister in a close embrace, the 2-year-old son of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West looks every bit the doting big brother in a sweet snapshot his mom shared to Instagram Tuesday.

The photo looked to be taken during a morning snuggle session, as Saint is dressed in teal Mickey Mouse-patterned pajamas while Chicago, 4 months, wears a long-sleeved light-colored onesie.

“Sometimes we all need hugs ❤,” the 37-year-old reality star captioned the adorable moment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Sibling Love! Kim Kardashian Gushes About Her Bath Time “Babies” North, 4½, and Saint West, 2

Kardashian West previously opened up about Saint’s affection for his new baby sister, telling Ellen DeGeneres last month that he had taken to his new role like a duck to water.

“He’s nicer than [daughter North, 4½], I will say that,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “He loves his little sister. He’s so sweet with her.”

She added, “I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her, and he has this really big hair so he just jumps in her crib.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Says Kanye Was “Playing Connect 4 with His Friends” During Chicago’s Birth



But North is all for shouldering a little more responsibility in her role — especially when Mom is away and she gets to call the shots.

“When I was coming to New York, I was like, ‘Okay, you’re going to be the woman of the house,’ and she was like, ‘Okay, Saint, do this,’ ” Kardashian West revealed of her older daughter earlier this month. “She was bossing everyone around.”

Admitted the KKW Beauty mogul, “I give North a really hard time, but she’s so good with [Chicago]. She’s so sweet with her.”