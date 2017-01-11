Kim Kardashian Gushes About Her ‘Boys’ Kanye and Son Saint in New Photo

Kim Kardashian West loves spending time with her “boys.”

On Tuesday, the mother of two shared new photos of her husband Kanye West with son Saint on Instagram and Twitter, in addition to her website and app.

Kardashian West, 36, gushed about a specific father-son moment writing, “My boys,” with a red heart emoji. She also shared another photo showing little Saint playing with big sister North, 3.

In the latest photos posted, the 13-month old appears to be wearing the same red ensemble from the previous set of snapshots shared last week. All the photos have a very muted and slightly downbeat tone to them.

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star officially returned to her various platforms on Jan. 6 with two family-centric posts on her website and Instagram accounts. She also posted a sweet home video of her family.

“Kim and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids,” an insider told PEOPLE about the couple’s life following her October robbery and his November hospitalization for exhaustion and sleep deprivation.