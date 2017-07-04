Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West did not always agree on whether they would become parents for a third time.

“After having [19-month-old son Saint], Kim was told she couldn’t carry another baby — that it would be too dangerous — and she was okay with that. She was content with two,” a source close to the couple says in the current issue of PEOPLE.

Kardashian West, 36, suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth, during both her pregnancies.

“But even after having Saint and knowing everything, Kanye was already talking about having more kids,” continues the source. “He would want a family of five or six if it was up to him.”

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who also shares 4-year-old daughter North with West, 40 — took some time to warm up to the idea initially.

“Kim was never going to let herself get pregnant again,” says a Kardashian family insider. “But she thinks her kids have grown up too fast and misses having a baby in the family.”

As for the couple’s relationship, the source says, “Things have been good for the past few months, and she started agreeing with him [about having another child].”

Now the spouses have “found the perfect surrogate” and are eager to become parents a third time, continues the insider. “If things work out with the surrogate, they will be thrilled. But they still have a long road to go.”

