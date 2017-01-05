Kim Kardashian West Shares Even More Photos of Saint and North After Much-Awaited Social Media Return

Kim Kardashian West is sharing even more adorable family photos in the wake of her return to social media.

In some of the new images, posted on Kardashian West’s website, the star’s daughter, North, and son, Saint, with husband Kanye West, played together.

North, 3, looked on as her little brother, 13 months, crawled across the floor in a two-piece red outfit in one image. In another, the baby boy looked up at the camera in the same, hooded ensemble.

The rapper was also caught in a candid photo with his daughter, who was wearing a white dress and matching sneakers.

Kardashian West, 36, further posted a photo of her children to Instagram on Thursday. North tended to Saint – a moment which the star captioned with heart emojis.

The reality starlet has been sharing adorable photos of her family since returning to social media on Tuesday. She had avoided posting content on her social media accounts in the months that followed her robbery at a Paris hotel in October.

A source close to West told PEOPLE this week that West and his wife are working together to move past the last few months – which also included the rapper’s hospitalization.