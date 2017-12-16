Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pose with Their Kids for Latest Christmas Card Photo

It’s a family affair!

On Saturday, Kanye West made his first full appearance in the KarJenner Christmas card alongside his wife Kim Karadashian West and their two adorable children — North, 4, and Saint, 2.

In the photo, the family strikes a loving pose as Kardashian West holds on to her daughter’s hand while West, who’s standing beside her, reaches out for for Saint’s hand.

“DAY 16- ❤️” Kardashian West captioned the sweet snap on social media.

Despite the fact that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had previously revealed that the Christmas card would be women and children only, West seemed to make his debut on Day 11 of the reveal, via a photo that appeared to show both him and his wife’s bodies from the chest down.

And although 2017 marks West’s first official KarJenner Christmas card appearance, during a 2013 episode of Kris Jenner‘s short-lived talk show Kris, the KarJenner matriarch revealed that before he started dating his future wife, the rapper would PhotoShop himself onto the annual family card.

The momager then proceeded to share one of West’s creations, in which he had PhotoShopped a stick figure version of himself onto the festive picture. “Yeah, I’m not that good at PhotoShop,” he added to laughter from the audience.

The couple’s children have both starred in numerous photos of this year’s Christmas card countdown.

Saint kicked off the series on Dec. 1, and has subsequently made many appearances — including on day 5, which happened to coincide with his birthday.

“DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!!” Kim captioned his solo birthday photo, showing the little boy rocking a pair of jeans against a white background and holding up a wrapped present.

On Day 8, the two children made their debut together, gazing at the camera while posing in front of an adult photographed from the waist down (likely their mama).

In the photo, the two siblings look darling in all denim, with the little girl rocking a light-wash pair of jeans and matching jacket while Saint goes shirtless in a pair of medium-wash jeans.