How Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Make Their Nontraditional Parenting Style Work

No matter how busy they are, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West always find time to prioritize their kids.

The couple, who welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, on Jan. 15, co-parents their children all while balancing their packed schedules as the rapper, 40, is believed to be working on new music and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, continues to build her KKW Beauty empire.

“They don’t have the most traditional way of raising their kids because they’re so busy,” a source tells PEOPLE about the West family, including 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

“When they’re not together, Kim and Kanye FaceTime with the kids and talk to them as much as they can,” the source shares, adding that the pair finds help in several family members.

“Kris [Jenner] helps Kim a ton, as does Kourtney [Kardashian]. Corey [Gamble] pitches in with all the kids too. The family supports each other,” the source adds.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In addition to her momager and older sister, Kardashian West has been bonding with her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, who became a mom on Feb. 1 when she welcomed daughter Stormi with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kim and Kylie live very close to each other and spend a lot of time together. Kylie brings Stormi to Kim’s house,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “Stormi is around the other kids, including Chicago.”

RELATED GALLERY: The KarJenner Sisters’ Sexiest Baby Bump Moments

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with son Saint and daughter North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Speaking of Chicago, Kardashian West shared a new photo of her 9-week-old on St. Patrick’s Day, which was also the same day as brother Rob Kardashian‘s 31st birthday.

“Morning cutie,” the mother of three captioned a photo of her youngest child wearing long-sleeved, button-up, pink pajamas and a white quilted bib.

While West has been “excited” about expanding his family, his wife recently told Elle that she won’t be having more than four children.

Though she said “my home and my heart feel really full right now,” she’s not ruling out another child. “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she revealed. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”