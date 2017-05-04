Kim and Kanye ‘Shielded’ Their Kids From Their Marital Drama, Says Source

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West may have had a rough year, but sources tell PEOPLE that they have managed to keep things as normal as possible for their children, North, 3, and Saint, 1.

“The kids are so young that they didn’t really feel like anything was too different,” a source close to West tells PEOPLE.

West, 39, and Kardashian West, 36, are doing “much better” in their relationship now, the source says. A second insider tells PEOPLE that the couple has “been able to process things and move past them, and are very ready for what’s next and not be so focused on the mess that was last year. They’re in a much better place.”

But still, the couple have had their share of drama in the past few months. She had to cope with the aftermath of her terrifying Paris robbery and he was hospitalized after a very public breakdown in late 2016.

But according to the insider, the kids were blissfully unaware of much of the drama. “Both Kanye and Kim have done all they can to shield the kids from this all,” says the source close to West. “There was no fighting in front of the kids.”

West is also enjoying his down time with family, the source says. When the rapper famously skipped the Met Gala this week, Kardashian said that he was spending time with the kids. “He’s happy when he’s with them,” says the source. “The kids are happy and well-adjusted, and that’s the priority.”