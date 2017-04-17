Kim Kardashian, Kids and Kanye West Put on Their Sunday Best for Cute Easter Family Photo

Happy Easter from the Wests!

Kim Kardashian West shared an Instagram photo of her family dolled-up for the holiday, showing off her husband, Kanye West, and their kids in their Sunday best.

The 36-year-old reality star held son Saint, 16 months, while placing a hand on the shoulder of daughter North, 3½, who wore fuzzy slippers with her white dress.

West put on his “Dadye” hat for the festivities, dressing up in a bunny costume to surprise the kids at their holiday get-together. John Legend also got in on the fun in a similar white rabbit costume while hanging out with wife Chrissy Teigen and their 1-year-old daughter Luna Simone.

Kardashian West, who has recently shared that she’d be open to having more children despite two difficult pregnancies, documented the entire day on social media. She posed for a selfie with her decked-out husband and shared a photo of North and other children excitedly gathering around the costumed rapper.

🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Battles Intense Anxiety As Kanye West Has A Breakdown: ‘I Just Want to Disappear’

The day’s excitement also included a petting zoo — that the adults loved as much as the little ones. Kardashian West and Teigen posed alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Jen Atkin — as well as some animal friends, including a rabbit and some goats — on the reality star’s Snapchat.

EASTER on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

EASTER on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Queen of Easter. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Kardashian, 37, shared a number of throwback photos in honor of the holiday, showing her sisters with their Easter baskets and hunting for eggs.

The mother of three also showed off her outfit for the occasion, a floral print body suit with red heels, on Instagram.

“Queen of Easter,” she captioned a photo of herself lounging with a cocktail.